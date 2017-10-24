Suns' Marquese Chriss: Thrives in Monday's start

Chriss supplied 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 29 minutes in Monday's 117-115 win over the Kings.

The Suns' head-coaching change resulted in a shake-up in the starting five as well, with Chriss one of the beneficiaries. The second-year big man hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time in four games while seeing a season high in minutes. Chriss' prospects looked dim over the first trio of contests, but given Monday's results, he appears poised to thrive as part of the team's new direction.

