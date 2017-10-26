Suns' Marquese Chriss: Turns ankle Wednesday
Chriss rolled his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Chriss twisted his ankle after landing on a teammate and had to be walked off the floor, but X-rays after the game revealed he wasn't dealing with anything overly serious. He compiled four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a block in 23 minutes before exiting. Consider him questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers at this point; his status should become clearer closer to tip.
