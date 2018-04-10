Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will be game-time call
Chriss (hip) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Mavs, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chriss was held out of Sunday's loss to the Warriors, and the Suns will wait until closer to game-time to determine if his sore hip will ultimately cost him the final game of the season. If he's cleared to play, Chris could have a significant role given the other injuries to Phoenix's roster. Chriss has played at least 26 minutes in each of his last four active contests.
