Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will be suspended one game

Chriss will be suspended one game by the Suns following a verbal confrontation with an assistant coach Friday night, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

It's unclear exactly what transpired, but this would help to explain why Chriss played only 14 minutes in Friday's blowout loss to the Jazz. The team is yet to officially confirm the suspension, but the expectation is that Chriss will serve a one-game ban Sunday against Charlotte.

