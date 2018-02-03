Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will be suspended one game
Chriss will be suspended one game by the Suns following a verbal confrontation with an assistant coach Friday night, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
It's unclear exactly what transpired, but this would help to explain why Chriss played only 14 minutes in Friday's blowout loss to the Jazz. The team is yet to officially confirm the suspension, but the expectation is that Chriss will serve a one-game ban Sunday against Charlotte.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will sit out Monday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Questionable with ankle injury Monday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Suffers dreadful shooting night in loss•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.