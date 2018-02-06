Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will come off bench Tuesday

Chriss will come off the bench Tuesday against the Lakers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Chriss was suspended for Sunday's loss to the Hornets, but he'll return to availability Tuesday in a reserve role. Interim coach Jay Triano told the media that the decision to start Dragan Bender was made for basketball reasons, with the Suns in need of floor spacing in the absence of Devin Booker (hip). Assuming both he and the coaching staff have moved past last week's incident that led to the suspension, expect Chriss, who's been in and out of the lineup over the past month with injuries of his own, to see close to his usual complement of minutes off the bench.