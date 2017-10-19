Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will come off the bench for opener
Chriss will come off the bench for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers, Jack Magruder of Fanragsports reports.
Chriss was projected to start the season as the team's starting power forward, though the Suns are electing to go with a much smaller lineup that features T.J. Warren and rookie Josh Jackson at the two forward slots. That being said, it could just be matchup based, so continue to monitor the Suns' lineups moving forward. Despite coming off the bench, the Suns are without Alex Len (ankle), so Chriss should still see a fairly significant role off the bench.
