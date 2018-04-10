Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will miss final game Tuesday

Chriss (hip) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks.

Chriss is slated to miss a second straight game with a sore hip, which doesn't come as a huge surprise considering the Suns have long been knocked out of the playoffs. He finishes his sophomore campaign playing in 72 games, while posting averages of 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 block across 21.2 minutes. The Suns have already picked up Chriss' third-year option on his rookie contract, so he'll be back in Phoenix ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and should once again be a part of the rotation considering his age and potential upside.