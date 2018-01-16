Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will not play Tuesday

Chriss (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Chriss will miss his third straight contest due to a right hip flexor injury, and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. In Chriss' absence, Dragan Bender will once again get the start at power forward and likely see 30-plus minutes. He is, however, coming off a scoreless outing Sunday against the Pacers, so he'll be looking to bounce back in a big way Tuesday.