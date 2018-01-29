Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will sit out Monday
Chriss (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss suffered a sprained ankle in the Suns' last game and after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's not feeling healthy enough to play through. The Suns are also set to be without Tyson Chandler (undisclosed), which should mean big minutes for the likes of Dragan Bender, Greg Monroe and Alex Len. Chriss could be back as soon as Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
More News
