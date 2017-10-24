Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will start Monday

Chriss will get the start at power forward for Monday's game against the Kings, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After an ugly start to the season, in which Chriss was used much less than expected, the Suns fired head coach Earl Watson on Sunday. Thus, there is certainly hope that Chriss will see an increase from the 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds he avaraged across 15.3 minutes in two starts. With his emergence in the starting lineup Monday, the 2016 Lottery pick should have could potentially be one of the prime beneficiaries from the coaching change.