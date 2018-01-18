Suns' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Friday

Chriss (hip) did not practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Chriss, still unable to do any on-court work, the Suns may have him undergo a second MRI to see if they can learn anything more about the injury. It doesn't look like Chriss is close to returning to the floor, and Dragan Bender will continue to start at power forward in his absence.