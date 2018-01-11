Suns' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Friday
Chriss (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss strained his hip flexor during Sunday's win over the Thunder, and despite having multiple days to recover, the issue is apparently still bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for Friday's contest. With Chriss unavailable, Dragan Bender is expected to step into the starting lineup. His next chance to return to action will come Sunday against the Pacers.
