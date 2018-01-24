Suns' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Wednesday vs. Indiana

Chriss (hip) will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports. He came down with an eye issue that prevented him from practicing Wednesday. Coach Jay Triano noted that he wants Chriss to practice or go through a hard workout before returning to the court.

It's unclear if Chriss is recovered from his right hip strain, as his eye issue -- viral conjunctivitis -- is preventing him from demonstrating his health. Regardless, his fifth straight absence Wednesday should continue to afford Dragan Bender more playing time.