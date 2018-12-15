Suns' MarShon Brooks: Shipped to Phoenix
Brooks has been traded from the Grizzlies to the Suns as part of a three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Although it was initially reported that Dillon Brooks was on his way to Phoenix, it was later clarified that MarShon Brooks had been traded from Memphis. The deal sends Austin Rivers, Brooks and Wayne Selden to Phoenix, Kelly Oubre to the Grizzlies and Trevor Ariza to the Wizards. Brooks averaged 7.2 points along with 1.7 rebounds over 24 games with Memphis this season and figures to slot in as a role player with the Suns.
