Plumlee is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Plumlee will replace Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Plumlee is averaging 4.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.8 minutes across his 10 appearances so far this season but could see an uptick in playing time against Utah.
