Bridges tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Lakers.

Bridges played 38 minutes, which was Phoenix's highest minute total in the contest. The three has traditionally been Phoenix's weakest position, but the Villanova product has definitely come along as of late. He's on a seven-game run of double-digit scoring totals, averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks over that span.