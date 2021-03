Bridges produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bridges turned in a well-rounded performance and collected a season-high eight assists in the loss. He's also had great success from beyond the arc over the past three games. He's converted nine three-pointers over that span at a rate of 56.3 percent.