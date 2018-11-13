Bridges had 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-101 loss to the Thunder.

Bridges played 25 minutes off the bench Monday, putting up some solid across the board production. He had scored in single-digits for three consecutive games prior to this one with his minutes fluctuating from game to game. His role is certainly not set in stone at this stage but with the Suns quickly falling out of the playoff race, there is scope for him to get more minutes as the season progresses.