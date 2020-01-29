Bridges finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 victory over the Mavericks.

Bridges shifted into the starting lineup Tuesday, a move that could stick based on this performance. Dario Saric had been starting but doing very little with his minutes. That didn't change here and Bridges is certainly the better option for a young Suns team looking to develop their core. Bridges can put up numbers across the board and despite being a low usage player, should be rostered in most formats moving forward.