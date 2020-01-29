Suns' Mikal Bridges: Across the board production
Bridges finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Bridges shifted into the starting lineup Tuesday, a move that could stick based on this performance. Dario Saric had been starting but doing very little with his minutes. That didn't change here and Bridges is certainly the better option for a young Suns team looking to develop their core. Bridges can put up numbers across the board and despite being a low usage player, should be rostered in most formats moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...