Suns' Mikal Bridges: Another well-rounded effort
Bridges amassed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over the Warriors.
Bridges continues to play well as the starting power forward, contributing across the board Wednesday. He has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks despite averaging only 11 points per game. His fantasy game is not unlike that of Robert Covington and given his projected role, Bridges should be rostered in every format moving forward.
