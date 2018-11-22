Suns' Mikal Bridges: Back to bench Wednesday
Bridges will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Bridges got the start in the Suns' last game against the 76ers, but the team will now return to its previous starting lineup that had Isaiah Canaan at point guard and Bridges coming off the bench. Bridges should still get plenty of usage off the bench Wednesday, and he will likely be playing his regular dosage of around 20-to-25 minutes.
