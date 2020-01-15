Bridges posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, four steals, three rebounds and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 123-110 loss to the Hawks.

From a fantasy perspective, this was Bridges' best stat line of the season, as he paired the elite defensive production with efficient scoring. The 23-year-old boasts a skill set that lends itself to intriguing multi-category upside, but he'll likely need coach Monty Williams to commit to using him in a 30-minute role in order for his potential to be realized. Tuesday's performance was a good start toward gaining more trust from Williams.