Suns' Mikal Bridges: Best game of the season Saturday
Bridges finished with 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 loss to the Thunder.
Bridges remained in the starting lineup Saturday, filling in for Trevor Ariza (personal) who is still away from the team. During his 30 minutes on the court, Bridges filled the stat sheet, producing his best all-around effort of the season. The boost from Ariza missing time has obviously had a positive impact on Bridges but he has certainly shown himself capable of playing big minutes. Ariza's return date is still unclear giving Bridges potentially another start. Upon Ariza's return, it will be interesting to see if Bridges can stick in the starting unit or if he will shift back to a bench role.
