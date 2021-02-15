Bridges dropped 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist over 31 minutes in the Suns' 109-90 victory over the Magic.
Bridges' shot has been falling lately, making over 50 percent from the field four times in five games while topping the 20-point mark twice. Though his performances recently have been pleasant, Bridges has been wildly inconsistent for the month of February. In eight games, he's gone under 10 points three times, shot forty percent or under four times and has only grabbed five or more rebounds thrice.
