Suns' Mikal Bridges: Career-best five triples in loss
Bridges finished with 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to Denver.
Bridges connected on a career-high five triples Saturday, continuing his strong play of late. Bridges has now played at least 30 minutes in eight straight games and while the scoring is inconsistent, his defense has been exemplary. He is a perfect fit for a punt points build as a player who can contribute in multiple categories.
