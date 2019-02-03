Suns' Mikal Bridges: Career-high 20 points Saturday
Bridges managed 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to Atlanta.
Bridges dropped a career-high 20 points Saturday, his third straight game in double-digits. He played at least 35 minutes for the fourth straight game while also contributing three steals and five triples. He is certainly starting to gain traction as a must-roster player in competitive leagues, although a regression is likely coming in one form or another.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Productive in losing effort•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Contributes offensively Thursday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid effort in loss Friday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Career-best five triples in loss•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid all-around effort in defeat•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...