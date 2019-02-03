Bridges managed 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to Atlanta.

Bridges dropped a career-high 20 points Saturday, his third straight game in double-digits. He played at least 35 minutes for the fourth straight game while also contributing three steals and five triples. He is certainly starting to gain traction as a must-roster player in competitive leagues, although a regression is likely coming in one form or another.