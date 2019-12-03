Suns' Mikal Bridges: Chips in across every category
Bridges contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Bridges has logged at least 30 minutes in two of his last six appearances, this after seeing no more than 26 minutes in his first 13 appearances of 2019-20. Moreover, he finished with a season high in rebounding while being the only Suns reserve to see more than 12 minutes of action.
