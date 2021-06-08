Bridges finished with 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over the Nuggets.

Bridges was fantastic on both ends of the floor as the Suns threw the first punch in what promises to be an entertaining series against the Nuggets. His star continues to shine brightly and it is not surprising that as he grows as a player, success seems to follow. Despite the 17 point margin, the Suns did not have it all their own way in the victory and they will need to stay locked in on Friday if they are to secure both home victories.