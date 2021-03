Bridges dropped 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes of Friday's win over the Raptors.

This was a bounce back effort for Bridges who posted just five points in Wednesday's loss to the Magic. For the month of March, Bridges is enjoying moderate success averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game.