Suns' Mikal Bridges: Contributes offensively Thursday
Bridges provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 111-109 loss to the Raptors.
It was only the second double-digit scoring performance in nine games for the rookie, who has provided most of his value on the defensive end this season. He's boosted his steals and blocks to 1.4 and 0.9 per game, respectively, in January, figures that could be relatively sustainable now that he's seemingly secured a high-minute starting role.
