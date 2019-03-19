Bridges ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), and three rebounds in 42 minutes during Monday's 116-101 loss to the Bulls.

Bridges was in the starting lineup Monday, filling in for Kelly Oubre (thumb) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Bridges typically provides excellent steal numbers but failed to record a single steal despite playing a whopping 42 minutes. He continues to hang around the fringes of standard leagues, buoyed by his steals and three-pointers. He is tough to roster as a permanent member of any squad but serves as a solid streaming option most nights.