Suns' Mikal Bridges: Disappointing in starting role
Bridges ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), and three rebounds in 42 minutes during Monday's 116-101 loss to the Bulls.
Bridges was in the starting lineup Monday, filling in for Kelly Oubre (thumb) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Bridges typically provides excellent steal numbers but failed to record a single steal despite playing a whopping 42 minutes. He continues to hang around the fringes of standard leagues, buoyed by his steals and three-pointers. He is tough to roster as a permanent member of any squad but serves as a solid streaming option most nights.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.