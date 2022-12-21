Bridges produced 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 loss to Washington.

Bridges played more minutes than his season average (36.4), but he could not take advantage of the minutes, shooting poorly from the field and turning the ball over four times Tuesday. Despite the lackluster effort against the Grizzlies, Bridges' sheer volume of playing time earns him a spot inside the top 75 in per-game fantasy production, making him worth a starting spot in most fantasy lineups.