Suns' Mikal Bridges: Does very little in loss
Bridges totaled one point (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 31 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Jazz on Monday.
Bridges turned in a dud on Monday, failing to connect on any of his shot attempts from the floor and totaling just one point and three boards. Bridges got his fourth consecutive start and once again played over 30 minutes, and his poor outing shouldn't be taken too seriously as no Sun scored in double-digits or made much of an impact other than Devin Booker. In three prior starts, Bridges averaged a respectable 12.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes. He'll have a good chance to get back on track Wednesday when the Suns face the Wizards.
