Suns' Mikal Bridges: Doesn't practice Thursday
Bridges (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Bridges continues to nurse a knee injury, and it's unclear if he'll be able to play during the Suns' first preseason game Tuesday against the Timberwolves. More information may arrive in the coming days.
