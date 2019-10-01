Suns' Mikal Bridges: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Bridges was held out of Tuesday's practice due to discomfort, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The Suns didn't reveal the location of Bridges' discomfort, but according to Olson, the issue seems minor at this point. He was spotted walking through portions of practice and shooting after the session concluded. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid scoring night in win•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Serviceable line in loss•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Offensive struggles continue Wednesday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Does very little in loss•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Efficient in third-straight start•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Plays team-high 39 minutes Thursday•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...