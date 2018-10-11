Bridges (elbow) didn't take the floor in Wednesday's 83-116 preseason finale against the Trail Blazers.

Bridges wound up missing the final two games of the preseason schedule with an elbow injury, but will now have just under a week to get ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Mavericks. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and additional updates should be provided as game day nears. Once healthy, Bridges will likely battle for minutes on the wing behind the likes of Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren.