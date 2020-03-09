Bridges put up 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 43 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 triumph over the Bucks.

It was another solid outing for Bridges, but the best part might have been the 43 minutes of play time he saw in this game. After starting this one off kind of slow, and failing to make his presence felt through the first quarter, Bridges really came alive, and did most of his damage in the second half. The 23-year old is playing at a top-80 level on the season, but has worked his way into the top 30 over his last seven outings, producing 13.9 points, 4.4 boards, 2.7 dimes, 2.1 triples, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting 57.1 percent from the field, and 100 percent from the line in that time span. He should be owned everywhere at this point, and has really made a statement in the absence of Kelly Oubre (knee).