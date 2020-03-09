Suns' Mikal Bridges: Double-doubles with 21 and 10
Bridges put up 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 43 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 triumph over the Bucks.
It was another solid outing for Bridges, but the best part might have been the 43 minutes of play time he saw in this game. After starting this one off kind of slow, and failing to make his presence felt through the first quarter, Bridges really came alive, and did most of his damage in the second half. The 23-year old is playing at a top-80 level on the season, but has worked his way into the top 30 over his last seven outings, producing 13.9 points, 4.4 boards, 2.7 dimes, 2.1 triples, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting 57.1 percent from the field, and 100 percent from the line in that time span. He should be owned everywhere at this point, and has really made a statement in the absence of Kelly Oubre (knee).
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Standout two-way effort in victory•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Five threes in loss to Warriors•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Four steals in loss to Clippers•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Four steals in win•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Another well-rounded effort•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Leads team with 18 points•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.