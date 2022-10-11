Bridges registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes in a preseason loss to Denver on Monday.

Bridges struggled with a 1-for-8 mark from the field against the Lakers in his previous preseason game, but he bounced back with a strong shooting effort Monday. The fifth-year forward knocked down three three-pointers for the second time in three preseason contests and finished third on the team with 14 points. Bridges may not be the biggest name on the Suns' roster, but he'll be counted on to provide consistent complementary scoring as the team's starting small forward again this season.