Bridges scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt) to go along with two assists, one rebound and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Bridges drilled five threes to reach 20 points for the first time in his last five games. He contributed little else across the box score aside from his efficiency, but is still averaging a career-high 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the season.