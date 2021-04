Bridges went for 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 116-113 win over the 76ers.

Though he hasn't taken many shots, Bridges has been a highly efficient shooter over his last four games connecting on 62.9 percent of his shots. During that span, Bridges has made an impact on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.