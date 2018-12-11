Suns' Mikal Bridges: Drops career-high 19 points Monday
Bridges had 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-119 loss to the Clippers.
Bridges scored a career-high 19 points Monday, going 8-of-12 from the field including 4-of-8 from the three-point line. Bridges has flashed his potential on occasions this season but has also had some real duds. Until he can find some more consistency in his game, he remains more of a stash in standard leagues.
