Bridges contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two blocks in the Suns' 132-100 victory Monday over the Trail Blazers.

After leading by only nine in the first half, the Suns came out firing in the second, extending their lead up to 29, essentially putting the game out of reach. For that reason, Bridges played only 24 minutes, but still impacted the game due to his efficient shooting and playmaking on offense. The third-year forward is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his last 10 games.