Suns' Mikal Bridges: Efficient in third-straight start
Bridges turned in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Kings.
Bridges has done respectable work in place of Kelly Oubre (thumb) in the starting lineup. While his rookie campaign was a bit of a mixed bag, the Villanova product shows a lot of promise despite fighting through a crowded depth chart. He'll continue to play a key role while the Suns battle the injury bug.
