Bridges recorded 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in a 106-102 win versus Dallas on Wednesday.

Bridges turned out to be the Suns' most consistent starter during their season opener. He played a team-high 36 minutes while Deandre Ayton got in foul trouble, Devin Booker struggled with turnovers and Chris Paul failed to get his shot down. It is nights like this that make Bridges an operative fantasy option despite Phoenix's stacked starting lineup.