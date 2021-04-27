Bridges delivered 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Bridges is certainly a complementary alternative in an offense where names such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul shine on a nightly basis, but the former Villanova standout has been thriving in the scoring column of late and has recorded at least 15 points in four of his last five appearances. While he's not expected to score at this rate -- he has surpassed the 20-point mark just seven times this season -- or with this efficiency going forward, the uptick in his scoring figures has been a nice bonus for a player that's capable of doing a little bit of everything on a nightly basis.