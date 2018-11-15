Bridges compiled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in the Suns' 116-96 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

The rookie drew the start for Trevor Ariza (personal) and was solid as a secondary option in the upset victory. Bridges had also generated 13 points off the bench against the Thunder on Monday, and he's proven capable of solid production irrespective of how he's been deployed. With Ariza's exact return date still uncertain, Bridges could conceivably draw another start in a rematch versus OKC on Saturday night.