Suns' Mikal Bridges: Eight points in spot start
Bridges compiled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 25 minutes in the Suns' 116-96 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
The rookie drew the start for Trevor Ariza (personal) and was solid as a secondary option in the upset victory. Bridges had also generated 13 points off the bench against the Thunder on Monday, and he's proven capable of solid production irrespective of how he's been deployed. With Ariza's exact return date still uncertain, Bridges could conceivably draw another start in a rematch versus OKC on Saturday night.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Will draw the start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Across the board production Monday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Tallies career-high scoring total off bench•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Good to go for opener•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Doesn't see the floor Wednesday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Out with elbow injury•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...