Suns' Mikal Bridges: Excels defensively in loss
Bridges supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 121-114 loss to the Grizzlies.
The Suns essentially phased out Dario Saric (six minutes) to open up extra playing time for Bridges, who came through with an excellent all-around outing. Bridges won't get much usage on offense while routinely sharing the floor with the likes of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but the second-year wing offers some intriguing fantasy potential thanks to his efficient shooting and ability to rack up defensive stats. The key for Bridges will be consistently receiving 30 minutes, something that coach Monty Williams hasn't been willing to commit to for an extended period this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...