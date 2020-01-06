Bridges supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 121-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Suns essentially phased out Dario Saric (six minutes) to open up extra playing time for Bridges, who came through with an excellent all-around outing. Bridges won't get much usage on offense while routinely sharing the floor with the likes of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but the second-year wing offers some intriguing fantasy potential thanks to his efficient shooting and ability to rack up defensive stats. The key for Bridges will be consistently receiving 30 minutes, something that coach Monty Williams hasn't been willing to commit to for an extended period this season.