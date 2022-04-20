Bridges closed with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Bridges drew the start and delivered in Game 2, logging 40 minutes in the loss. His extensive usage is interesting because the Suns have one of the deepest benches in the league, and they have a crowded depth chart at Bridges' position. the abundance of talent on the bench makes him a slightly more volatile fantasy option, but it appears that the Suns will continue to give him a full complement of minutes during this series. The team's inability to contain Brandon Ingram Tuesday could result in some defensive changes for Game 3, and that could negatively impact Bridges.