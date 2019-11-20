Bridges had 20 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-116 loss at the Kings.

Bridges tied his season-high mark in minutes while posting season-best numbers for points, field goals made and three throws made. Having said that, Bridges hadn't scored more than 10 points since Nov. 2 and while his minutes has remained consistent, his scoring hasn't. His value going forward will remain mostly tied to what he can do scoring the rock, but this performance might give him a bit more minutes ahead of Thursday's tilt at home against the Pelicans.