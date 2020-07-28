Bridges recorded 26 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 win over the Raptors in Orlando.

It seems increasingly likely that Bridges is the top candidate to absorb Kelly Oubre's output moving forward. Bridges would surely carry a decent load even if Oubre enters the bubble, and for the Suns to be successful, they need a lockdown guy to bring the individual talents of Booker, Rubio and Ayton together.